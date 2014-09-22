Contrabandist depistat cu 400 de pachete de ţigări

Poliţiştii de investigaţii criminale şi de ordine publică din Tăşnad în colaborare cu jandarmii au organizat şi desfăşurat duminică o acţiune pentru prevenirea şi combaterea actelor de contrabandă cu produse supuse accizării. Cu această ocazie a fost identificat un bărbat în vârstă de 46 de ani, din localitatea Santău, care transporta într-o geantă tip voiaj cantitatea de 8000 fire ţigarete, adică 400 de pachete marca Jing Ling de provenienţă Ucraina, despre care persoana menţiona că sunt pentru consumul propriu şi al familiei sale. Cantitatea a fost ridicată în vederea confiscării. Bărbatul este cercetat sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunii de contrabandă.
Pavel Prodaniuc
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody else encountering problems with your blog.
It looks like some of the text in your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this
is happening to them too? This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this
happen previously. Many thanks
www.homeimprovementdaily.com
26/09/2014 at 11:55
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice,
keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website
to come back down the road. All the best
soundcloudtomp3.jimdo.Com
08/10/2014 at 04:20
If some one desires expert view regarding running a blog after that i
propose him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the fastidious work.
Laurinda
10/10/2014 at 06:17
It is extrovert in character – its unique identity of colourful history and
vibrant contemporary style reaches out to the visitor.
Although growing a garden can give you a great sense of pride, as well as save
you money and help you to get healthy as well. They have found this
the optimum level of output, resulting in ” silky, elegant, and age-worthy wines.
Yetta
11/10/2014 at 12:41
It’s amazing designed for me to have a web page, which is valuable for my experience.
thanks admin
Pakar SEO
12/10/2014 at 04:17
Can you tell us more about this? I’d want to find out some additional information.
my web-site home recording systems
home recording systems
13/10/2014 at 03:02
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much, However
I am going through issues with your RSS. I don’t understand
why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody else having similar RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
dinner rolls recipe
13/10/2014 at 03:04
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine
but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!
building twitter followers
13/10/2014 at 09:20
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking a few minutes and
actual effort to produce a really good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never seem to get anything done.
my web blog 5Saturdays.Org
5Saturdays.Org
14/10/2014 at 04:58
Every weekend i used to go to see this site, as i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this web page conations genuinely pleasant funny data too.
Diego
15/10/2014 at 06:10
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really recognize what you’re talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my web site =).
We may have a hyperlink alternate agreement between us
buy omega 3
15/10/2014 at 19:02
It’s truly very difficult in this busy life to listen news
on TV, therefore I only use web for that reason, and
obtain the most up-to-date news.
Cheap Price
15/10/2014 at 21:03
For example, if it is threatened by a damselfish, the
mimic octopus will impersonate a banded sea snake, which is a
predator of the damselfish, in order to ward it off and
save its own life. If you take the eastern Indonesia, do not try to also see Flores and east Nusa Tenggara,
it will just not make sense. First of all, I am shocked that
Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia is listed as the 2nd worst city
in the world.
harga kebutuhan Pangan
16/10/2014 at 10:36
They finally gave up on the Wii, the baby video
games voice over. Android âEUR” Best plants vs. zombies 2 cheats Game App developers. There have been world winner game on sale is good to go have a great idea to have much time for families. Get them moving and off the plants vs. zombies 2 cheats phone.
Feel free to visit my web-site … Plants vs.
zombies 2 cheats games
plants vs. zombies 2 cheats games
17/10/2014 at 04:22
Admiring the persistence you put into your
website and detailed informatioon you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information.
Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding
your RSS feeds to my Google account.
maximum fitness
17/10/2014 at 05:35
Regardless of whether it have been greater than ten or Fifteen minutes and
also the iOS device screen is perhaps all black – tap your dwelling button only when – it is likely that it finished
so you missed it. If it shows the slide to unlock screen then you happen to be able to click “Finish” from the Redsn0w App.
Also visit my site: ios 8 jailbreak download jailbreak ios 8 free ios 8 jailbreak
ios 8 jailbreak pangu ios 8 jailbreak download ios
8 jailbreak evasi0n ios 8 jailbreak (Eileen)
Eileen
18/10/2014 at 04:47
This was noticeable with or without a Bluetooth headset or speaker phone.
In the case of a touchscreen device, the two components would be the
user who is navigating the device and the screen itself.
Nokia Lumia 620 White on 3 Mobile also brings various gifts and vouchers.
source
19/10/2014 at 08:35
The Android OS and 1 GHz processor means the Samsung Galaxy S is just about
as versatile and powerful as a modern smartphone can be.
The wonderful Samsung Galaxy S3 is one week away of
its launch day but if you can’t wait for a week than you may experience the
galaxy S3 in the Samsung galaxy S3. This guide
will help you find the best Galaxy S prices currently on the Internet.
android terbaru
19/10/2014 at 11:28
We ask all affected customers to please visit their nearest Samsung Electronics service center, where they
can receive a replacement battery free of charge,’ Samsung
said in a statement to Trusted – Reviews. At the heart of this widget there
is a Nvidia Tegra 2 processor with dual cores which runs at 1 GHz.
It is because higher thread count means fine weave and hence strong and durable fabric.
Android KitKat v4.4.2
21/10/2014 at 06:49
Get Cash for Surveys is often a membership program
that connects you to hundreds of businesses wanting to pay out you for the opinion about their merchandise.
The program will direct you to signing up to on-line firms via emails and
forms. When you will be on their database the surveys start off coming for
you via emails.
make cash online free
22/10/2014 at 00:39
In the United States, the probabilities of getting bitten by an contaminated
tick are high from April to November. Choices that over work your heart
and deny it rest only degenerate it.
std testing at home
11/11/2014 at 05:11
They can help senior citizens enhance their
lifestyle by offering greater financial freedom to them.
This article will help you decide what to ask about a mortgage when you’re comparing offers and give you
an easy way to understand and compare. It really got me curious when I saw the star actor, Robert Wagner, talking about Reverse
Mortgage.
Alisha
19/11/2014 at 13:46
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.|
power innovator review
01/12/2014 at 15:29
Marvelous, what a blog it is! This website gives valuable information to us, keep it up.
m88
18/12/2014 at 18:28
Remotely monitoring premises using internet protocol (IP) camera equipment is a relatively new technology arrival even more so with wireless equipment capable of pan-tilt-zoom
(PTZ) with wireless connectivity. Step6: Reboot computer and login to the locked PC without password.
We have preventive measures in place to assure that problems
that arise frequently are kept in check.
my weblog trucchi social wars
trucchi social wars
29/01/2015 at 23:06
99% of these websites are offering out dated and old software written in Java.
This helps water cool more quickly and increases the rate of evaporation. However,
if another user with Administrator privileges then accesses these same servers and re-enables the Guest Account
for any reason, you will then be left exposed.
my website real racing 3 truco
real racing 3 truco
07/02/2015 at 23:02
Although Facebook is a big, notable company it is still a young pup in the
internet world. Well first off people realize this is
Pay – Pal, one of the most trusted online banking sites out there that people use on the daily basis for all of
their personal or business needs. Articles of information need to be built around keywords
in order to bring in the free traffic from the search engines.
my blog – streetrace rivals triche – Nicholas,
Nicholas
08/02/2015 at 22:07
you money and help you to get healthy as well. They have found this
the optimum level of output, resulting in " silky, elegant, and age-worthy wines.
Trik Droid
08/05/2017 at 18:21