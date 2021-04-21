More
    Paulesti, victorie la Beltiug! Beni Laver, omul meciului! Vezi rezultatele!

    =

    Seria A (etapa 2)
    • Negreşti-Oaş – Dorolţ 2-3
    • Beltiug – Păuleşti 0-2
    • Olimpia – Oraşu Nou 3-1

    Seria B (etapa 2)
    • Carei – Moftinu Mic 3-0
    • Vetiş – Micula 7-2
    • Sanislău – Tăşnad 0-0



