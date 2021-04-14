More
    A murit Ioan Berci

    Muzica populară a mai pierdut un om valoros.
    Din nou o veste tristă, Ioan Berci, profesor si instrumentist de excepție a plecat să cânte în lumea cea fără de dor.
    Condoleanțe familiei! Dumnezeu să îl odihnească
