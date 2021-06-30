More
    HomeLocale


    Incendiu lichidat de cetățeni

    - Advertisement -

    Miercuri , 30 Iunie, , o autospecială de stingere cu apă și spumă  a intervenit pentru lichidarea unui incendiu, de vegetație uscată, pe strada Lucian Blaga.

    Incendiul a fost lichidat de către cetățeni . Nu au fost inregistrate pagube semnificative.

     



    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©