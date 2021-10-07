More
    Comunicat de presă SC SAMINSTAL SRL

    CONCERT. Scena pe care se întâmplă muzica nouă este ușa către viitor

    BĂTAIE DE JOC. Primarul municipiului Satu Mare, Kereskeny Gabor, REVOLTAT pe Guvernul Câțu

    RUȘINE! Guvernul PNL își BATE JOC de sătmăreni. Mircea Govor: ”Batjocura lui Câțu...

    Perioada de ucenicie la locul de muncă va trebui plătită cu cel puţin salariul...

    86 de cazuri de COVID, la Satu Mare

    ALERTĂ!!! Unii PATRONI îşi bat joc de ANGAJAŢI

    CRIMĂ ÎN JUDEȚ. Bărbat UCIS cu BESTIALITATE

    Consiliul Judeţean susţine învăţământul sătmărean

    Incendiu în Carei. 40 de tone de seminţe de floarea soarelui în pericol

    Comunicat de presă SC SAMINSTAL SRL

    Șoferul de sub pod

    Vaccin. Prefectul județului Satu Mare, Altfatter Tamás, a primit astăzi cea de-a treia doză...

    3110 persoane angajate prin intermediul Agenţiei Judeţene pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă Satu...

    Guvernul prelungeşte STAREA DE ALERTĂ. Restricţiile vor fi menţinute încă o lună

    Liga a 3-a. Portarul Anca Trip revine în fotbalul sătmărean

    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
