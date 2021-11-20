More
    Incendiu la un autoturism în Carei

    Astăzi în jurul orei 14.00 a avut loc un un incendiu la un autoturism din Municipiul Carei.

    Locul incendiului a fost pe strada Independenței. Pentru a controla incendiul au intervenit 4 subofițeri.

    Revenim cu detalii

     



