More
    HomeLocale


    Concert aniversar cu Csabcsi. Intrarea este liberă

    - Advertisement -

    Mâine seara începe călătoria pe ritmurile tobelor și instrumentelor de percuție, cu artistul îndrăgit al sătmărenilor: Csabcsi.✨ Intrarea este liberă!📣



    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    Un FAST FOOD din Satu Mare a fost sancționat pentru condițiile mizere din...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Concert aniversar cu Csabcsi. Intrarea este liberă

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Atenție! Banane cu pesticide în hipermarket-urile Kaufland din județul Satu Mare

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Dublă expoziție de imagini la Castelul din Carei, cu ocazia Zilei Teatrului

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    FOTO. Ziua Poliției Române sărbătorită cu fast de către Consiliul Județean

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Vești bune pentru sătmăreni! TAROM va opera zilnic zboruri Satu Mare-București

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Festivalul Concurs Național de Folclor „Rozmarin în colţu’ mesii” la cea de-a VII –...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Jandarmii, în sprijinul siguranței cetățenilor în acest weekend

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    GALERIE FOTO. Ziua Poliției Române marcată cu activități captivante în centrul orașului. La mulți...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Expoziția de afișe “Digital Smog” la Castelul Károlyi

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Sub 10 00 0 de cetățeni ucrainieni au tranzitat România ieri

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    FOTO. Incendiu de vegetație uscată în Gerăușa. Flăcările au acoperit suprafețe mari

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Greu cu “busu” pe străduțele Sătmarului!

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Ministrul Muncii: Prin reducerea CAS, în mediul privat este posibil ca nu toate...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Marcel Ciolacu îl acuză pe Florin Cîțu că a dat din casă planul pentru...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©