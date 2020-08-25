ȘTIRILocale

Radu Roca la Actualitatea sătmăreana

Candidatul PSD la președinția consiliului județean, Radu Roca vine în aceasta seara de la ora 20 la Nord Vest TV.
Totul despre campania electorala de la locale și bătălia pentru județ la Actualitatea sătmăreană.
