Realizările ca primar ale lui Dorel Coica în mandatul 2012-2016

POLITIC

ȘTIRI

Adrian Ștef revine la Județ: ”Vreau să continui proiectele începute în mandatul meu anterior și batjocorite de actuala conducere a Consiliului Județean Satu Mare”!

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Candidatul ALDE la președinția Consiliului Județean, Adrian Ștef, a declarat că își dorește să continue proiectele începute în mandatul său anterior și batjocorite de...
Read more
Politic

COSMIN RAȚIU: Satu Mare pe mâini bune

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Candidatul ALDE la Primăria municipiului Satu Mare, Cosmin Rațiu, spune că dacă va fi ales Satu Mare va fi pe mâini bune și că...
Read more
Locale

ADRIAN ȘTEF: ”Revin la județ pentru a finaliza și moderniza alți 200 km de drum județean”

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Drumul Județean care leagă Satu Mare de comuna limitrofă Vetiș este unul dintre șoselele în lungime totală de 200 km reabilitate și modernizate în...
Read more
Politic

ADRIAN ALBU: ”Doleanțele oamenilor nu sunt deloc exagerate, sunt lucruri rezolvabile”

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Candidatul PNL la primăria municipiului Satu Mare, Adrian Albu, a început seria întâlnirilor cu sătmărenii. ”Am luat la pas, împreună cu echipa de consilieri locali,...
Read more

ȘTIRI

Cosmin Rațiu candidat la primăria municipiului Satu Mare: ”Problemele sociale pot fi rezolvate doar prin prevenire”

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
  Încă nu ne-am revenit din șocul tragediei care a zguduit Sătmarul la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute și departe de mine gândul de a exploata...
Read more
Locale

Ajutoare pentru elevii săraci

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Primăria Municipiului Satu Mare și Direcția de Asistență Socială vin în sprijinul familiilor cu venituri mici. Aducem la cunoștință publică procedura de primire a...
Read more
ȘTIRI

Controale și sancțiuni aplicate pentru menținerea siguranței

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Polițiștii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Satu Mare au desfășurat la data de 31 august a.c., activități de menținere a unui climat de...
Read more
ȘTIRI

Locale

VESTE BUNĂ! Mâine sunt RELUATE LUCRĂRILE la AUTOSTRADA CODRULUI. A fost semnat CONTRACTUL

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Calvarul pentru codreni ia sfârșit. Începând de mâine sunt reluate lucrările de modernizare a ”Autostrăzii Codrului”. Ordinul de reluare a lucrărilor a fost semnat,...
Read more

