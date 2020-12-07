Home ȘTIRI Locale

Dezvăluiri în exclusivitate, la Actualitatea sătmăreană



Urmăriți Nord Vest TV! În această seară vom avea parte de o emisiune cu totul specială, incendiară cu dezvăluiri în exclusivitate, de la ora 20:00 în cadrul emisiunii Actualitatea sătmăreană !





CSM Satu Mare se impune fără emoții la Rapid

CSM Satu Mare a bifat al 4-lea succes consecutiv în actualul sezon al Ligii Naționale. Elevele lui Miguel Lopez s-au impus, 92-50, în fața...
Dezvăluiri în exclusivitate, la Actualitatea sătmăreană

Urmăriți Nord Vest TV! În această seară vom avea parte de o emisiune cu totul specială, incendiară cu dezvăluiri în exclusivitate, de la ora...
“Votul decisiv” va “dezvolta” România?

După alegerile parlamentare, au rămas postate în mintea alegătorilor câteva sloganuri politice pompoase, demagogice şi greu de înţeles: ,,Am votat pentru dezvoltarea României! Am...
PSD a câștigat alegerile parlamentare din 2020

Institutele de cercetări sociologice Avangarde și CURS au realizat duminică un exit-poll la alegerile parlamentare din România. Cele două sunt acreditate de Biroul Electoral...
BREAKING NEWS. PSD a CÂȘTIGAT alegerile

PSD - 30,6%, PNL - 29,1 % USR-PLUS - 15,9 % - exit-poll CURS-Avangarde, la ora 21.00 ​Primele rezultate la alegerile parlamentare 2020 sunt cele...
Adrian Ștef: ”Avem șansa acum să votăm pentru a ieși din criză”

Candidat Pro România la Senat, Adrian Ștef, a votat duminică la alegerile parlamentare în comuna Pomi din județul Satu Mare. ”Astăzi, înainte de a-mi exercita...
Fostul director de la Școala gimnazială Grigore Moisil ,profesorul Constantin Voicu, răpus de covid !

Învățământul sătmărean suferă o grea pierdere...Profesorul Constantin Voicu a fost răpus de noul coronavirus , acesta a decedat sâmbătă noaptea la Spitalul din Carei. Profesor...
ALERTĂ!!! Un nou PRAG PSIHOLOGIC, depășit la Satu Mare

Pandemia de coronavirus a depășit un nou prag psihologic la Satu Mare. Cu cele 94 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, a fost depășit pragul...
Sătmărence UCISE de PANDEMIE

Pandemia de coronavirus a mai făcut două victime la Satu Mare. Până în prezent, la Satu Mare s-au înregistrat 4760 vindecări și 83 decese cauzate...
