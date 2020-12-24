Home ȘTIRI

GAZETA DE NORD VEST vă urează un Crăciun fericit și sărbători frumoase alături de cei dragi!



GAZETA DE NORD VEST  vă urează un Crăciun fericit și sărbători frumoase alături de cei dragi!





ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

Articole relevante

ȘTIRI

Mani Gyenes : Călătoria mea către Dakar 2021 va începe chiar în a doua zi de Crăciun și vreau să le urez tuturor multă...

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Mani Gyenes, pilot inclus pe lista legendelor Raliului Dakar încă de la ediția din 2020, va lua startul pe 3 ianuarie în esitia 2021...
Read more
Nationale

Să nu uităm….Cum l-a transformat Ceaușescu pe Moș Crăciun în Moș Gerilă!

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Cum l-a transformat Ceaușescu pe Moș Crăciun în Moș Gerilă. Ce erau obligați români să facă în perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă Fostul dictator al României,...
Read more
ȘTIRI

Pastorala de Crăciun a PS Iustin, Episcopul Maramureşului şi Sătmarului

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
† I U S T I N, Prin milostivirea şi harul lui Dumnezeu, Episcop ortodox român al Maramureşului şi Sătmarului Iubitului nostru cler, cinului monahal şi dreptcredinciosului...
Read more
ȘTIRI

Scrisoare Pastorală a PF Cardinal Lucian la Sărbătoarea Nașterii Domnului – 2020

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
Onoratului cler împreună slujitor,  cuvioşilor călugări şi călugăriţe,  iubiţilor credincioşi greco-catolici  şi tuturor creştinilor iubitori de Dumnezeu Iubiți credincioși, Sărbătoarea Nașterii Mântuitorului nostru Isus Cristos, în care celebrăm Taina...
Read more
ȘTIRI

BREXIT! Precizări de la MAE: Cum vor intra românii în Marea Britanie, de la 1 ianuarie 2021!

Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
O serie de precizări privind regimul de vize şi condiţiile de călătorie pentru cetăţenii români în Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii şi Irlandei de...
Read more

Latest Posts





redactie@gazetanord-vest.ro

0361-407-733

Copyright 2013-2019
S.C. Nord Vest TV Advertising S.R.L.

Departament Publicitate

gazeta_nv@yahoo.com

0742-964-968

Str. Petofi Sandor, nr.4 A
Satu Mare, Romania

Nord Vest TV - LIve