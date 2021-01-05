Home ȘTIRI

Campania de VACCINARE a ÎNCEPUT la Satu Mare



Campania de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 a început în Satu Mare.

Primul medic vaccinat împotriva COVID-19, dr. Ioan Sergiu, managerul Spitalului de Pneumoftiziologie.





