More
    HomeȘTIRICultura


    În atenția publicului meloman!

     
         Seara de operă din data de 21 mai, vineri se anulează din cauza unor probleme tehnice. Biletele achiziționate la concert pot fi folosite pentru Seara de operă joi, 20 mai sau returnate la casieria filarmonicii.
     
    =


    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©