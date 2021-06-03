More
    HomeLocale


    Se va construi o nouă creșă în Satu Mare

    =

    Printr-un proiect derulat de Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei, Primăria va construi o nouă creșă în municipiul Satu Mare.



    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©