    La Mulți Ani, SALVATORILOR de la AMBULANȚĂ!!!

    Astăzi este ziua lor, a salvatorilor din cadrul serviciilor publice de ambulanță, care luptă zi de zi pentru a da o nouă șansă la viață oamenilor care au nevoie de ajutorul lor.

    La mulți ani, dragi salvatori!



