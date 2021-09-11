More
    Dumnezeu să o ierte!

    “Cu tristețe am aflat de decesul fostei noastre colege, d-na Cardoș Maria. Ne rugăm ca Bunul Dumnezeu să o odihnească în pace!
    Sincere condoleanțe familiilor îndurerate.
    Colectivul Școlii Gimnaziale “Aurel Haiduc”, Trip”



