    Centru nou de vaccinare în județ

    Începând de joi, 04.11.2021 se operaționalizează Centrul de Vaccinare de la Tășnad. Vaccin Pfizer-BioNTech, program joia, vinerea și duminica între orele 10,00-22,00. telefon de contact – 0754083104.



