    Prima zăpadă vine cu accidente în județ

    Prima zăpadă mai serioasă din Satu Mare aduce odată cu ea și primele accidente rutiere.

    În cadrul dimineții de 24 decembrie 2021, a avut loc un accident între Decebal si Satu Mare.

    O mașină mică a lovit mașina de la deszăpezire.



