More
    HomeLocale


    Lucrările de pe strada Martirilor au fost finalizate

    =

    Lucrările de plombare de pe str. Martirilor Deportați au fost finalizate! S-a lucrat toată noaptea, iar de Vineri, 28 Mai strada a fost redeschisă circulației.

    Primaria mulțumeste cetățenilor din zonă pentru înțelegere!



    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©