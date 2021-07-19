More
    A ars tot câmpul !!!

    La 11:20 , 4 subofițeri au intervenit cu o autospecială de stingere cu apă și spumă pentru lichidarea unui incendiu de vegetație uscată în Loc. Halmeu.
    A fost prezent și SVSU Halmeu.

    Revenim cu mai multe detalii.



