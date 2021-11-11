More
    HomeLocale


    Municipiul Satu Mare are primul steag oficial

    - Advertisement -

    Municipiul Satu Mare are primul steag oficial! Proiectul municipalității a fost aprobat astăzi în ședința de Guvern.

    Steagul aprobat este reprezentativ pentru comunitatea sătmăreană și va deveni simbol oficial al orașului.



    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    68 de persoane care nu au respectat măsurile de protecție, au fost sancționate

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Tânăr bănuit de săvârșirea infracțiunilor de furt, identificat de polițiștii sătmăreni

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Cinci certificate de înmatriculare retrase de polițiști

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Bărbat din Negrești Oaș condamnat la 2 ani de închisoare

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    „Un mediu de viață sigur și sănătos”, proiect de prevenire

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Numărul cazurilor noi de covid-19, în scădere

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Incidența a coborât sub 5 cazuri la mia de locuitori

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Municipiul Satu Mare are primul steag oficial

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Banii nedeclarați la vamă atrag amenzi imense! Ce sume pot fi confiscate

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu a solicitat achiziții publice comune la nivel european pentru tratamentele de...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Energie Electrica Romania – Sucursala Satu Mare anunta lucrari de intarire a retelelor

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    De ce am sta pe o bancă ruptă?

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Reabilitarea parcării din zona fostului cinema “Luceafărul”

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    130 de ani de viață muzeală sătmăreană

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Modificarea și completarea Legii nr. 504/2002 a audiovizualului privind cinematografia se află în dezbatere

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©