    Incendiu sub podul Golescu. Nu au fost victime

    Astăzi în jurul orei 17, sub podul Golescu a avut loc un incendiu. A ars o parte din vegetație și câteva crengi de copac. Incendiul a fost nesupravheat.

    Nu au fost înregistrate victime și pagube materiale.



