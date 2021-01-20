Anunt angajare

Home Mica Publicitate

Angajam Mecanic Auto cu experienta. Service-ul este situat in Satu Mare .telefon 0748839596





Anunt primaria Tasnad

Unitatea administrativ teritorială Tasnad din județul Satu Mare anunță publicarea documentelor tehnice ale cadastrului pentru sectoarele cadastrale nr. 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22,...
Anunt mediu SC  “AXIMET”  SRL

    ANUNȚ PUBLIC SC  “AXIMET”  SRL cu sediul in Mun.Satu Mare,str.Botizului,nr.9,jud.Satu Mare , anunță solicitarea emiterii Autorizației de Mediu pentru activitatea Cod CAEN     2599  ...
Convocator Ardealul SA

CONVOCATOR                 Directoratul societății ARDEALUL SA, societate administrată în sistem dualist, cu sediul în Carei, str. Cuza Vodă, nr. 24, jud. Satu Mare, înmatriculată în...
ANUNŢ PUZ

ANUNŢ PRIVIND INTENŢIA DE ELABORARE A PLANULUI URBANISTIC ZONAL – PARCELARE ZONĂ DE LOCUIT ȘI CASE DE VACANȚĂ SATU MARE EXTRAVILAN NR. CADASTRAL 171591, 154432,...
Anunt de mediu SC Mosalsa Textil SRL

Agentia pentru Protectia Mediului Satu Mare anunta publicul interest ca PUZ-Zona de locuit-Lotizare, Martinesti, comuna Odoreu, nr.TOPO.106140, 106141, jud.Satu Mare, titular-SC Mosalsa Textil SRL,...
