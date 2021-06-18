More
    Strada Porumbeilor închisă

    Ca urmare a lucrăilor de reabilitare, a strada Porumbeilor va fi închisă azi, 18 iunie 2021 , între orele 08.00-19.00.

    Primăria Municipiului Satu Mare roagă sătmărenii să circule pe rutele ocolitoare.



