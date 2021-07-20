More
    HomeLocale


    Despre Festivalul Medieval de la ARDUD, la Actualitatea sătmăreană

    - Advertisement -

    Primarul orașului Ardud, ing. Ovidiu Duma, vine la Actualitatea sătmăreană cu detalii despre Festivalul medieval care va avea loc în weekend sub Cetatea Ardudului. De la ora 20:00, miercuri, la Nord Vest TV!



    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    Burta îl face pe om! Unde nu-i cap, vai de… parcare!

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Asociația Țării Oașului, la ora ,,bilanțului”…

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Despre Festivalul Medieval de la ARDUD, la Actualitatea sătmăreană

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Mircea Govor: “Cât să mai suporte poporul ăsta?!”

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    JOCURILE OLIMPICE : ADRIAN POP sătmăreanul care a ajuns la TOKYO ca...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Profesorii sătmăreni, în febra examenelor pentru titularizare

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    ATENȚIE!!! Armata României face recrutări la Satu Mare

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Romul George Marchiş – personaltiate marcantă a Careiului, membru de frunte al Marelui Sfat...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Presa tipărită va rămâne, totuși, nemuritoare…

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Liga a 3-a: DACIAN NASTAI e OFICIAL antrenorul celor de la SPORTUL ȘIMLEU

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Eveniment: Încep înscrierile pentru Festivalul Internațional de Șah de la Satu Mare! Vezi toate...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    INIȚIATIVĂ. Tabără de vară pentru copii din Sătmărel

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Au căzut butelii cu gaz dintr-un tir. Risc de explozie pe DN 19, Satu...

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Inundațiile amenință județul Satu Mare

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0

    Un singur caz de coronavirus nou confirmat în județ

    Gazeta Nord Vest - 0
    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©