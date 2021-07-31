More
    Se modernizează trotuarele de pe strada Martirilor Deportați

    Se lucrează la modernizare a trotuarelor pe str. Martirilor Deportați. Vă rugăm să țineți cont că pe această stradă există restricții temporare de circulație!



