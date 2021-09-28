More
    HomeLocale


    Ziua Recoltei sărbătorită la Tășnad

    - Advertisement -

    Consiliul Local al orașului Tășnad organizează Ziua Recoltei 2021.

    Eveimentul se va desfășura în data de 1 octombrie, în cadrul pieței săptămânale.

    Sătmărenii sunt așteătați cu drag la Tășnad.



    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©