More
    HomeȘTIRI


    Ajutor de la Primăria Tășnad

    - Advertisement -

    În aceste zile caniculare, în fața sediului primăriei orașului, cetățenii au la dispoziție apă rece gratuit, de la un automat cu apă!
    Vă rugăm să îl utilizați după nevoie!



    ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

    Articole relevante

    Latest Posts

    spot_img
    spot_img
    Gazeta de Nord Vest Satu Mare
    ©