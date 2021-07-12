More
    Se modernizează trotuarele pe strada Miron Costin și Liviu Rebreanu

    Lucrările de modernizare a trotuarelor continuă în mai multe zone din oraș.

    Se lucrează într-un ritm susținut pe str. Miron Costin și str. Liviu Rebreanu. Vom continua în această zonă cu str. Panseluței!



